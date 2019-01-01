UEFA Champions League: Tottenham's key man - Lucas Moura

The Brazilian has pulled Spurs from the jaws of defeat on more than one occasion this season ...

Spurs have endured a thrilling ride to the UEFA final. Lucas Moura has been one of the key players behind their dream run, scoring crucial goals on more than one occasion.

Having lost both their first two games in the group stage to Milan and , the pressure on the North London side to turn up against Eindhoven was immense. A defeat could have all but confirmed a group-stage exit.

Trailing 1-0, Moura equalised for Spurs after his shot off Keiran Trippier’s cross found a way to the back of the net. They would go on to claim their first point in the competition, which would later prove to be decisive.

In the final group game, Spurs required a point against Barcelona at Camp Nou to stand a chance of progressing to the knockouts. Ousmane Dembele put a second-string Barcelona side ahead in the seventh minute.

In the 85th minute, the Brazilian slotted home Harry Kane’s low-cross with a first-time touch past a hapless Jasper Cillessen. The goal kept the eventual finalists alive in the competition.

Moura continued to shine for . In the second leg of the semi-final, Moura scored a second half hat-trick to carry Mauricio Pochettino’s men to Madrid.

Can Moura perform against and help Spurs win the first Champions League title in their history?

