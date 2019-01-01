Champions League: Erling Haland matches Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Yacine Brahimi’s record

The 19-year-old was in spectacular form in his maiden appearance in the competition, thereby equaling the African stars’ feat

Erling Haland matched Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Yacine Brahimi’s record with his hat-trick in Red Bull Salzburg’s 6-2 thumping of in their opening group game on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian youngster, who made his maiden appearance in the Champions League, helped the Mozartstadter to a comfortable first-leg advantage against the Belgian champions, scoring in the second, 34th and 45th minutes.

The performance saw him become the eighth player to have scored a hat-trick on their Champions League debut after former international Aiyegbeni, who achieved the feat while playing for Israeli’s Maccabi Haifa and ’s Brahimi, who scored his hat-trick with .

Others who have claimed the honour include Marco van Basten [Milan], Faustino Asprilla [ ], Wayne Rooney [ ], Vincenzo Iaquinta [ ] and Grafite [ ].

Haland has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season for Salzburg, including 11 in the Austrian .

He will hope to continue his imperious performances when Salzburg take on LASK in their next league game on Sunday.