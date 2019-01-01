UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Can Porto get their revenge on Liverpool?

The Portuguese giants will be out to avenge their 0-5 aggregate loss to Liverpool in the round of 16 last season....

Having scripted a come-from-behind win against to keep their Premier League charge alive, now turn their attentions to Europe as they get ready to face FC in the quarter-final of the UEFA .

Jurgen Klopp's side will firmly be considered favourites for the two-legged tie, given their 5-0 aggregate win over the same Portuguese opponents in the Round of 16 of the Champions League last year.

While last season’s runners-up will fancy themselves to progress, they will need to wary of the threat posed by Porto with the Portuguese giants proving that they are no pushovers.

The Primeira Liga outfit will be gunning to avenge their Round of 16 loss and are more than capable of upsetting the odds against the Merseyside club.

They might not have had the trickiest of opponents to navigate past in the Champions League group stage but have still done well to top a group also containing , and .

Not only did Sergio Conceicao's side book their place in the last 16 with ease, they did it with some style. After a 1-1 draw away to Schalke in their campaign opener, Porto racked up five straight victories in the group to book their showdown against in the Round of 16.

Their only defeat in Europe so far this season came in the away-leg of their clash with Roma where they did well to bag an extremely valuable away goal in a 1-2 loss.

In the second leg, they responded well when it really mattered despite Roma grabbing an early equaliser with Moussa Marega scoring one goal and setting up another in a 3-1 win for the hosts.

The Mali international has been Porto’s guiding beacon in the Champions League this season with six goals along with two assists and he has the capability to punish the Liverpool defence when the chance arises.

Like Liverpool, Porto have plenty of history when it comes to the Champions League and are no strangers to battling it out in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Revenge will be on the minds of the 28-time Primeira League champions and Liverpool should write them off at their own peril.

Here's how to watch Liverpool's tie against FC Porto LIVE from SouthEast Asia