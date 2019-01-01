Ederson has been Manchester City's unsung hero

The Brazilian needs to be mentioned in the same breath as David De Gea and Alisson ...

David De Gea, Alisson Becker, Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are some of the names that make the cut when one talks about the best in the goal-keeping department. Ederson Moraes, however, is often overlooked.

The Brazilian has a save-rate of about 1.9 saves per game which is marginally lesser then Alisson (2.0). It’s worth noting that ’s style of play ensures that the opposition is not allowed to have a go at goal often. In fact, City receive shots at the rate of 6.17 per game whereas Alisson has to deal with an average of 7.9 shots per match.

Naturally, the more shots you face, the higher the number of saves you are likely to make. This is one of the main reasons Ederson is not recognised enough for his shot-stopping prowess.

The 25-year-old's major selling point is his ball-playing abilitiy. Pep Guardiola’s philosophy demands the keeper to be the first line of attack and hence, assumes a major role in build-up play. Ederson has an additional dimension to his game, something that the likes of De Gea lack.

The fact that the Brazilian has two assists to his name this season, speaks volumes about his role in City’s system. Ederson assisted Sergio Aguero against Huddersfield earlier this season. More recently and arguably more importantly, the ball-playing keeper set up Raheem Sterling in injury time with an exquisite lobbed pass to help City down 2-3 and gain a crucial advantage going into the second leg of the last-16 of the .

Ederson is a goalkeeper who is underrated. This is mainly due to City’s style of play and lack of attention given to ball-playing goal-keepers.

In defence – and in attack – Ederson could play a vital role as the Manchester side look to lay their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time.

