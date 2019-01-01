How will Manchester United line up against PSG in the absence of Paul Pogba?

The Frenchman picked up a suspension after receiving a red card for a foul on Dani Alves in the first leg...

face a daunting task in the midweek as they come up against an in-form PSG in the return leg of the round of 16 clash. The side suffered a 2-0 defeat two weeks back with Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe on the score-sheet.

Although PSG would miss several star players, as was the case in the first leg too, such as Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Manchester United have issues of their own. Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones find themselves on the treatment table while star midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended.

The Frenchman has played to his potential since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has played a crucial role in the club’s recent upturn of results. Not only has he dominated the middle of the park, he has also been amongst goals and been at the heart of every good attacking move.

It’s true that United do not have any other player in his mould and hence, Solskjaer would have to alter his system in order to make up for the absence of the former midfielder.

The Norwegian would be tempted to start with Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Fred in midfield. It must be mentioned that neither of the three have been regulars and it remains to be seen how they perform on the big stage.

While McTominay is more of a defensive midfielder, Pereira, was witnessed in his display against over the weekend, that he is more effective in an advanced role. Fred has struggled to replicate his form from Shakhtar but that is also given the fact that the Brazilian has been in and out of the squad this season. He would certainly take some confidence as he provided the assist for the winner against Saints.

This is how United could lineup against PSG:

