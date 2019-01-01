Is Romelu Lukaku finally proving his mettle at Old Trafford?

The Belgian striker initially struggled to get game time under Solskjaer but now is starting to win over the manager...

Romelu Lukaku has answered his critics in some style with four goals in his last two games. This was after a nine-game barren run where he failed to find the back of the net.

His overall game-play has been of a player who is short on confidence with his first touch often letting him down. In the six games in the , Lukaku didn’t score a single goal this season.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, the Belgian striker often found himself out of the starting XI. Injuries to key personnel such as Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard opened a window of opportunity for him.

In the knockout tie against at the Emirates, he was deployed on the right instead of his preferred centre-forward position. Lukaku put in a fantastic display where he provided two assists which proved crucial as progressed into the next round.

Now, he is thriving in his preferred position and much of it is down to how Solskjaer has kept him motivated despite preferring Marcus Rashford as the main striker.

"I like him. He's really open, really honest in his communication, and keeps me hungry, so whenever I get a chance to play I just want what's best for the team and to help the team win," Lukaku said when asked about Solskjaer.

But the 25-year-old has a proven goalscoring record in the Premier League and has 113 goals already in the competition.

"There's been lots of matches in which he's not scored a goal, and not just scoring but also the performances, the happiness in the performances, I think is the problem," said former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand. "But he's a good player, a good boy, and I think the best way to do it is to just keep working and the moment will arrive."

Article continues below

He has certainly now won over his critics with some inspired display which would boost his confidence ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League second leg tie in Paris in the midweek.

Here's how to watch the UEFA Champions League from SouthEast Asia