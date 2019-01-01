'Underrated' Andrew Robertson will be key for Liverpool against Porto

The Scotland international's eye for a pass and ability to switch play to the other flank will be crucial ...

are set to resume their quest to better their UEFA campaign from last year. Portuguese side are the next hurdle in their path, but the English giants are favourite to book a spot in the semi-finals.

They will need all the players to give their 100 per cent, as no team can be underestimated in a knockout tournament. While the big guns in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk continue making the headlines, Andrew Robertson will be looking to own the flanks, yet again.

The Scottish left-back has been extremely vital for Liverpool this season. His contributions in attack and defence have been very important and at times proved to be the game-changer. For all his prowess, the international remains an underrated player.

Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, a fit Benjamin Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Aaron wan-Bissakka are some of the first names to pop up when one talks about the top full-backs in the Premier League. Robertson deserves a mention in the same tier as that of these world class full-backs.

With his inch-perfect crosses, accurate passes and explosive overlaps, there’s no reason why Robertson should not be considered as one of the best full-backs in the world. He has already established himself as a vital cog in Liverpool’s system.

The 25-year-old has registered 11 assists this season, with two of those coming in the Champions League. Also, the full-back is registering key-passes at a rate of 1.4 and 0.8 in the league and in Europe respectively. These are brilliant numbers for a player whose primary duty is to defend.

Stats aside, the Scotland international provides his team an advantage in transition too. His quick acceleration and an ability to switch the play with an accurate long-ball enables Liverpool to threaten the opposition on the counter.

Clearly, Robertson is on the path to become one of the best in the business and Liverpool will need him to be on the top of his game against Porto.

