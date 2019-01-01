Defence could be key as Barcelona and Liverpool lock horns

Both teams boast of solid defences in good dynamics. But which back-line will come out on top? ....

and face off in the semi-finals of the this week in what would be an exciting match. Both sides boast of some of the best attackers in the world in Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

For that and several other reasons, the focus could shift to both defences in the two-legged tie. The back-lines of both teams have been sturdy and dependable this season.

The Catalans have conceded just six goals in the competition this time, with just one of them coming in the knockout stages. Liverpool are not far behind themselves, having let in just nine goals in Europe.

The quality of the opposition both the teams have faced throughout their journey so far – especially in the group stage – makes it all the more impressive.

The Reds had to battle it out with heavyweights and in the group before heading off to Allianz Arena for the last-16. Barcelona topped a group that produced two semi-finalists, the other being . They also had to deal with an in-form Milan and Eindhoven in the group.

Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the best defender in the Premier League this season, but he faces the heavy task of having to deal with Messi in the next round.

Liverpool’s full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been productive in attack and solid in defence. While both players like going forward, they might have to prioritise their defensive duties in this game.

At the other end of the pitch, Gerard Pique and top signing Clement Lenglet will be looking to continue their good run of form and take another step towards winning yet another treble.

Pique has been in the form of his life this season, exemplified best during his untouchable performance against in the quarter-finals at Old Trafford.

Clement Lenglet has been one of the best signings for the Spanish giants in recent times. Despite Mane’s hot form and Salah’s brilliance, it will be hard for Liverpool to break this defence.

