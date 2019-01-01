CFL 2019: Peerless SC stun East Bengal 1-0

Ansumana Kromah's penalty goal help Peerless shock East Bengal and extend their lead at the top of the league table...

Peerless SC beat 1-0 in their sixth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 on Monday at the East Bengal ground.

Skipper Ansumana Kromah scored the only goal of the match (66') from the penalty spot to confirm crucial three points for Peerless.

Alejandro Menendez continued his rotation policy and once again made seven changes to the East Bengal starting XI which defeated Southern Samity 2-1 on September 5. Only Lalthuammawia Ralte, Borja Gomez Perez, Pintu Mahata and Lalrindika Ralte managed to retain their place.

A lacklustre first half saw both teams fighting it out at the middle of the park but neither of them could make any difference in the attacking third.

Ansumana Kromah had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 24th minute when he received a through ball inside the box and dribbled past Kamalpreet Singh and Lalthuammawia. However, his final touch betrayed him as he failure to control the ball saw the chance squandered.

In the 34th minute, Marcos de la Espada and Brandon exchanged a one-two before the Spaniard forwarded a through ball inside the box eyeing Ronaldo Oliveira’s run but the Goan striker failed to latch onto it.

Just two minutes later, Marcos could have registered his maiden East Bengal goal had luck been on his side. The forward attempted a clinical header off Lalrindika Ralte’s corner but it hit the upright before Varne Kallon Kiatamba cleared it.

East Bengal started the second half on a better note and were showing urgency in their movements. Alejandro Menendez brought in two of his best players Jaime Santos Colado and Bidyasagar Singh at the hour mark in order to pick up the first goal.

But, against the run of play, Peerless won a penalty in the 65th minute after Kamalpreet Singh committed a foul on Pankaj Moula inside the box. Ansumana Kromah found the back of the net from the spot-kick to put his team in front.

Peerless continued to press in the attacking third even after taking the lead even as the East Bengal players looked clueless. The visitors got two easy chances to double their lead in the 78th and 79th minutes but luck did not favour them.

Pradeep Mohanraj got the first chance but his long-range hit the woodwork and went out. Later, Laxmikant Mandi failed to score from a one-on-one situation after Ralte pulled off a brilliant save.