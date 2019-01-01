Celtic vs Aberdeen: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neil Lennon returns to Parkhead for a home match for the first time since taking charge of the Bhoys after Brendan Rodgers' departure

are seeking to continue their winning run under the guidance of Neil Lennon when they host on Saturday.

After replacing Brendan Rodgers less than a fortnight ago following his shock move to Leicester, Lennon has guided the team to successive wins over Hearts and Hibs, but this is his homecoming as interim boss.

A stuttering Dons side provide the opposition, with Derek McInnes’ men doubtless having half an eye on their midweek Scottish Cup replay against .

Game Celtic vs Aberdeen Date Saturday, March 9 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via Celtic TV or RedTV.

US TV channel Online stream N/A Celtic TV / RedTV

In the UK, the game will be not be shown live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, De Vries Defenders Toljan, Izaguirre, Hendry, Simunovic, Gambao, Boyata, Lustig, Benkovic, Ajer, Tierney, Gutman Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Forrest, Henderson, Johnston, Allan, Bitton Forwards Edouard, Burke, Weah

Celtic still have a daunting injury list, with the midfield now the area most significantly hit as Eboue Kouassi, Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie will sit out.

Anthony Ralston and Filip Benkovic are missing in the defence, while Daniel Arzani is still sidelined in the attack.

Leigh Griffiths remains on leave of absence.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Bain; Toljan, Ajer, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Bitton; Forrest, Edouard, Sinclair; Burke

Position Aberdeen squad Goalkeepers Lewis, Cerny Defenders Devlin, Toban, Ball, Considine, Lowe, Logan Midfielders Ferguson, Gleeson, Mackay-Steven, Shinnie Forwards McGinn, McLennan, Wilson, Stewart, May, Cosgrove

Tommie Hoban and Shay Logan continue to miss out for Aberdeen, who are also bereft of young midfielder Frank Ross.

Gary Mackay-Steven is expected to shake off a problem he picked up in the Scottish Cup draw with Rangers last weekend.

Possible Aberdeen starting XI: Lewis; Ball, McKenna, Considine, Lowe; Ferguson, Shinnie; McGinn, Stewart, McLennan; Cosgrove

& Match Odds

Celtic are priced as a 1/3 shot to win this game with Bet365, while Aberdeen can be backed at 9/1. A draw is priced at 15/4.

Match Preview

Neil Lennon might have overseen two victories since returning to Celtic as interim manager, but that does not necessarily mean that he has been totally satisfied with what he has seen.

Wins on the road against and Hibs in trying circumstances were good results, but he is targeting a more spectacular display from his side when he returns to Parkhead for the first time since reclaiming the reins from Brendan Rodgers.

“I think we can score more goals. I think we can get the ball forward a little bit quicker,” he told Celtic TV.

“We have great pace in wide areas and through the middle in an attacking sense so I would like us to utilise that a little bit quicker if we can.

“But I understand teams like Hibs for example on Saturday and even Hearts when they went down to 10 men, they get back into shape very, very early, and sometimes you can't move the ball quickly, and it requires a little bit of patience and probing.

“But maybe just varying attacks a bit more when we get into the final third - but you can't have everything. The lads have been absolutely fantastic this season, the last two seasons and certainly in my tenure so far, even though it's embryonic, they have played great.”

With Rangers held at Hibs on Friday, Celtic have the chance to open up a decisive 10-point lead in the standings.

Aberdeen should provide stern opposition, though Derek McInnes’ side have not been up to their usual standards of late, despite a significant improvement during last weekend’s Scottish Cup draw with Rangers.

“We had better chances, more pressure on Rangers' goal than was on our own. Although they had a lot of possession between centre-backs in their own half, we were very good in terms of them not opening us up and having too many chances,” McInnes told BBC after the competitive encounter.

“We set out to try and be as attacking as we can, we broke well, looked after the ball in certain areas. I thought we were good value to win the game.”

The Dons boss will be after a similar performance this weekend.