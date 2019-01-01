'Celtic reserves are bigger than Leicester City!' - Rodgers taunted by former Bhoys star Sutton

The new man in charge at the King Power Stadium has seen his decision to leave the Scottish champions and the timing of that move called into question

Brendan Rodgers has been told that “ reserves are bigger than ”, with Chris Sutton baffled by the decision to leave Parkhead and the timing of that call.

After enjoying a trophy-laden spell in , a former and Swansea boss is back in the .

Rodgers has agreed to succeed Claude Puel at Leicester and will take in his first game at the helm away at on Sunday.

Questions have been asked of the Northern Irishman’s decision to leave a successful post in Glasgow for a middling role in .

Former Celtic striker Sutton is struggling to understand why a move has been made, especially in the middle of the season when there was still plenty to achieve with the Bhoys.

He told BT Sport: “If Brendan Rodgers is a Celtic fan and this is his dream job - just see it through until the end of the season!

“Nobody would have had a problem with that.

“He has downsized, he has downgraded going to Leicester City, and that is a fact.”

Sutton added: “Celtic reserves are bigger than Leicester City!”

Rodgers has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Leicester.

He is aware that his decision to walk away from Celtic has not been well received by a passionate fan base in Glasgow.

He is, however, hoping that time will heal those wounds and the door at Parkhead may be opened for him again at some stage in the future.

“I would be hugely, hugely disappointed if I never could go back there,” said Rodgers.

“I would be incredibly disappointed if I never could after everything that I've given.

“Would I work in Scotland again? Of course I would.

“I loved every single second of being there. When it calms down in maybe 10 years, I could maybe go back to Celtic."

Asked if he can see himself heading back to Celtic as a manager, Rodgers added: “Yes. Absolutely. 100 per cent.”