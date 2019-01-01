💬 "I'm here for the club. The club comes first and I want to bring as much success here as I possibly can." 📺 Neil Lennon speaks to @CelticTV 's @gerrymcculloch1 in his first interview since returning as #CelticFC manager. Welcome home, Neil 🍀 pic.twitter.com/aIPdoGrXmT

Lennon, who left his role as boss last month, said: "I am absolutely delighted to be named manager of Celtic again. This is a Club which has been such a huge part of my life already and it is an honour to be asked to return.

“I have given everything to Celtic as a player and manager already in my career and I am ready to do the same again. I will be doing all I can to continue the great work that has gone on in recent years."

In addition to his stays with Celtic and Hibernian, Lennon previously managed Wanderers from 2014-16

John Kennedy and Damien Duff will serve as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively under Lennon, who will immediately take charge for Wednesday's trip to .

"I am delighted that John Kennedy and Damien Duff have agreed to be part of my team," Lennon added.

"John will allow us to have important continuity and Damien will bring real knowledge and experience to the first team squad.

“I am returning to one of the biggest and best clubs in world football and I can’t wait to get started.”

Article continues below

Celtic currently sit atop the league table on 63 points, eight points ahead of rivals .

The club was recently knocked out of the by but face a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibernian on Saturday.