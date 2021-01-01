'We stand with him' - Celtic captain Brown voices support for Rangers' Kamara amid racism row

The Hoops captain exchanged an embrace with the Gers midfielder during pre-match warmups before the spoils were shared in the Old Firm derby

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has backed Rangers' Glen Kamara amid his racism storm, citing the alleged "disgusting" abuse directed at the Finland international during the Europa League clash with Slavia Prague as something that "should never be part of the game".

The Hoops captain exchanged an embrace with the Gers midfielder during pre-match warmups before the spoils were shared in the Old Firm derby following a 1-1 draw, a fortnight on from Rangers dethroning their rivals as Scottish Premiership champions.

Kamara was the reported victim of raciallly charged comments from Slavia's Ondrej Kudela during Thursday's European exit and Brown stressed that no matter the target, such conduct should be not tolerated in any form.

What did Brown say?

"I think it’s disgusting what happened, to be perfectly honest," the former Scotland international said.

"It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Rangers player or Celtic player, whoever it is. It should never be part of the game.

"It just shows that we’re with him, we stand with him on racism. It’s just that little bit of respect as well, knowing it’s a fellow professional.”

Brown on penalty call

The hosts took an early lead through Mohamed Elyounoussi at Celtic Park, before Alfredo Morelos netted an equaliser ahead of half-time - but in-between, Odsonne Edouard saw a penalty call turned down.

Article continues below

Brown admitted that he was frustrated with the decision from referee William Collum to hand a yellow card to the attacker, viewing the claim as a sure thing.

"I think, for us, the first half, we were exceptional. We could have had three or four," he added. We had a penalty denied as well, it's a stonewall. There's no need for Odsonne to go down; there's contact, we saw at half-time. It's one of those, you go in 2-0 up and it changes the whole game.

Further reading