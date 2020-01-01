Celta Vigo's Yaw Yeboah feels misunderstood on Akonnor and Ghana call-up comments

The attacker sheds more light on the reason for his absence from the Black Stars squad

midfielder Yaw Yeboah believes his recent comments about his snub by coach CK Akonnor has been misconstrued.

In an earlier interview with Kumasi FM, the 23-year-old revealed being declared "not ready" by the Black Stars boss ahead of a squad announcement for an qualifying double-header against Sudan in March.

However, the playmaker reveals Akonnor's comment was not a generalised statement.

"I need to clarify things; people got me wrong," Yeboah, a member of Ghana's provisional squad ahead of Afcon 2019, told Daily Graphic.

"I never said Coach C.K. Akonnor did not see me as Black Stars material.

"What I meant was that in that particular call-up for the Sudan game, he did not see me to be ready for it.

"Coach Akonnor has never told me I am not Black Stars material."

Yeboah featured for Ghana at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup in New Zealand and captained the Black Meteors at the U23 Afcon in last year.

"The senior national team is the dream of everyone but everything lies on the coach; he chooses players who are ready for every game," the Right to Dream Academy product said.

"CK Akonnor is a great coach and he is like a father to me.

"He coached me during my formative years at Right to Dream and he knows me so well.

"When the time is due, he will call me."

This season, the attacker has made 20 league appearances for Celta B in the Spanish second division, starting 18 of the games and scoring five times.

“It wasn’t too surprising I wasn’t invited for the Afcon qualifier against Sudan," Yeboah told Kumasi FM in the controversial interview.

"I had the chance to talk to coach CK Akonnor and he told me I’m not ready for the Black Stars.

“He feels my confidence is low but he knows me very well and even coached me at Right to Dream Academy."

The former youth player has had past stints with French side , Dutch fold FC Twente and Real Oviedo in .