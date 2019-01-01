Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Barca's focus is set to be on their return meeting with Liverpool at Anfield in midweek, so can their lowly opponents take advantage?

champions tackle on Saturday, though the fixture is likely to take a back seat in the minds of the Catalans due to their ongoing duel with .

Lionel Messi might have inspired Ernesto Valverde’s side to an apparently comfortable 3-0 advantage after the first leg at Camp Nou, but they will remain mindful of the Reds’ attacking threat and are set to channel their energy towards the Anfield fixture.

Celta, meanwhile, have more on the line. Fifteenth in the standings, they lie only two points above the drop zone and are in desperate need of the victory.

Could an upset be on the cards at the Balaidos?

Squads & Team News

Position Celta players Goalkeepers Blanco, Alvarez Defenders Hoedt, Araujo, Costas, Cabral, Olaza, Mallo, Vazquez Midfielders Lobotka, Yokuslu, Radoja, Beltran, Jensen, Sanchez, Boufal, Boudebouz, Mor Forwards Sisto, Mendez, Hjulsager, Gomez, Aspas

Celta are waiting on the fitness of Emre Mor, who is unlikely to be cleared for action.

Otherwise, the home side have a full squad available.

Possible Celta starting XI: Blanco; Mallo, Cabral, Araujo, Junca; Mendez, Yokuslu, Lokotka, Boufal; Aspas, Gomez

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Pique, Vermaelen, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Murillo Midfielders Coutinho, Vidal, Alena, Arthur, Puig Forwards Messi, Dembele, Malcom , Suarez, Boateng, Coutinho

Barcelona are set to make wholesale changes to their side. Indeed, it is possible that the entire starting XI is changed.

Only Rafinha is missing due to injury, while Jean-Clair Todibo comes into contention after midweek ineligibility.

Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets are both banned.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Wague, Murillo, Todibo, Umtiti; Arthur, Alena, Puig; Malcom, Boateng, Dembele

Match Preview

Having secured the Primera Division title, the league will take a backseat in terms of importance of Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona for the moment.

Instead, the focus is firmly fixed upon the challenge of winning the Champions League, in which the Catalans have built a formidable advantage over Liverpool. A double from Lionel Messi helped propel them to a 3-0 victory on Wednesday, with his superb late free-kick a major psychological blow in favour of Barca.

Burned by in the quarter-finals last season after a similar first-leg success, Valverde is wary of the Anfield return.

“It is a great result, but last year we also had an advantage of three goals and well, something happened to us,” he warned.

As such, it is likely to be a virtual Barcelona reserve side on show in Vigo, though such is their strength in depth, it still looks a formidable line-up.

Undefeated in league, Champions League and cup for 23 games, it is a run that these fringe players will not wish to stop, no matter the circumstances.

Celta, meanwhile, promise to be tricky opponents. With Iago Aspas having netted 16 goals in 24 league outings, they boast a potent attacking threat, particularly when in conjunction with Maxi Gomez, who has 12 of his own.

And the home side find themselves in decent form, despite their lowly position. They have lost only one of their last seven matches in the league – away to – drawing three and winning three.

Indeed, Fran Escriba’s side are on a three-match home winning streak, and if they were to make that four against Barca on Saturday, it would surely be enough to secure their top-flight status for another year