Ceballos explains reasons for second Arsenal loan & reflects on progress made away from Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has explained the reasons for his second loan spell at , with the Spanish midfielder of the opinion that he has “improved” considerably during his time at Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old initially linked up with the Gunners during the summer of 2019.

His creative qualities were expected to be put to good use in English football, but he drifted in and out of the team under Unai Emery.

Another countryman has since taken the reins at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta prepared to offer Ceballos regular game time.

Those outings are said to have taken the classy playmaker’s game to greater heights, with the decision to head out of Santiago Bernabeu in back-to-back campaigns being justified.

Ceballos has told Arsenal’s official website: “There's nothing more important than a coach having faith in you and asking you to come back. That's why I made the decision to come back to this club. The pressure he put on the club to bring me back here was key.

“The main reason I decided to come back was because I had real faith in the project led by Mikel. We did quite well at the end of last season, and I think the confidence that the coach and my team-mates showed in me was what made me come back to this great club.

“I told Madrid that I wanted to come back to Arsenal because during the first year I'd learned a lot about a new league. I'd improved a lot both physically and tactically, and after Mikel came in, the standard of my football improved. I think the best decision for me this year was to remain in the Premier League with Arsenal and keep working with a coach like Mikel Arteta.

“Since joining Arsenal I've become a much more mature player and I make better decisions. People knew my attacking game but nobody knew that winning duels and winning the ball back could be part of my game too. I think I've improved that side of my game a lot – the same goes for my positioning on the pitch.

“I think the win was really important in terms of giving us confidence going into this season. I think we need to build on that this season.

“I think this team has lots of good players and a lot of room for improvement, and I'm absolutely convinced that we'll achieve big things. If we all pull in the same direction and if we all stick together, it will be a lot easier. I'm sure that this team has everything it needs to be successful.”

Ceballos, who has admitted that he intends to return to Madrid at the end of the season, has taken in 60 appearances for Arsenal across his two stints in north London.