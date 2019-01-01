Ceballos, David Luiz & Pepe earn Emery praise after impressive Arsenal home debut

Dani Ceballos was the star of the show for the Gunners, but the centre-back and winger were also singled out by the Spanish coach

Unai Emery believes standout performances from fresh faces contributed to an upbeat atmosphere at Emirates Stadium during 's hard-earned 2-1 win over .

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in as many games moved the Gunners to a maximum six points following last weekend's victory at .

Ashley Barnes had cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette's well-taken opener, but an excellent Dani Ceballos – on loan from - helped Arsenal pin down Burnley after the interval.

Teenager Joe Willock was tidy alongside Ceballos and Matteo Guendouzi in midfield, while David Luiz looked comfortable at the back and club record signing Nicolas Pepe provided flashes of excitement after he came off the bench to replace Reiss Nelson.

"We wanted to create one big atmosphere with our supporters," Emery said in his post-match news conference.

"Together we did that. I think with some new players, they made an impact today.

"We can be happy. Our idea, our gameplan on the pitch was knowing it was going to be tough because we need to adapt.

"A lot of moments we couldn't impose our gameplan because [Burnley] pushed and their gameplan was a struggle for us.

"Our challenge is each match. We are happy with six points. Next week we are against , a big challenge.

"Being realistic, it's going to be tough."

He added: "I want to speak about the team, but for the first match [at home] it was good. It's good for David, for Pepe, for Dani, who are another step ahead."

Emery's counterpart, Sean Dyche, was less impressed with Arsenal after the final whistle.

The Burnley boss took aim at what he perceived to be persistent and unpunished simulation by opposition players.

Article continues below

"I am really worried about the game of football with players falling all over the floor," Dyche said.

"Today it was impossible how many went down. I'm told it's a yellow card at worst and in my view that's a free shot for every player to do it once. That can't be right."

Burnley, 3-0 victors against last weekend, travel to next Sunday while Arsenal take on Liverpool at Anfield.