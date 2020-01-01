Cavani isn't leaving PSG on deadline day - Tuchel

The striker had been linked to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United but will stay at Parc des Princes until the summer

Edinson Cavani’s short-term future is at , head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s encounter with , the former boss confirmed that the international will not depart Parc des Princes before the end of his contract in the summer.

Previously, Cavani’s future had been the subject of much speculation, with Atletico Madrid hotly linked with a potential swoop for the 32-year-old, while and had also been associated with him in their quest to find striking reinforcements before the end of the season.

Despite ongoing speculation, Tuchel insists that PSG’s record scorer is going nowhere on deadline day.

“There are worse situations,” Tuchel admitted. “It’ll be fit, he feels good. He must regain confidence and regain his rhythm. That’s normal for an attack.

“He’s a great player for the club and we’re used to being together. It’s going to start again tomorrow for him, so we’ll see.”

Tuchel, however, would not be drawn on whether he might start, given the fact he was left out of the squad to face last weekend and Pau in the Coupe de in midweek.

“Anyone in the squad can start, and that’s the same thing with him,” Tuchel said. “He’s missed several weeks so because of that we have to be patient, too. He’s not going to play his best match tomorrow. But if he can find his best level, he will be a very important player for us.”

Equally, Thomas Meunier’s situation is up in the air, with the right-back also out of contract in the summer.

“He’s a very important player for us this season,” Tuchel said. “As for the rest, that’s not between the coach and the player. There’s a great mix of opinions between the agents, the player and the club.

“I’m satisfied with Thomas. He’s playing well, he’s working hard and he’s a big player for us. I’ve got lots of confidence in him, but for the rest, we’ll have to be patient.”

Meanwhile, PSG have been drawn against Montpellier in the Coupe de France, setting up a rematch of the clash between Neymar and Andy Delort, who clashed in the tunnel after the sides met on league duty in a 3-1 win for Les Parisiens.