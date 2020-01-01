Castilla coach Raul unaware of imminent Madrid move for Reinier

Reports suggest that the wonderkid will fall under the Merengue legend's watch once he moves to Madrid, but Raul seems to be in the dark

great Raul, the club's Castilla head coach, claims to know nothing of a reported move for 17-year-old attacker Reinier Jesus.

Reinier has been linked with a €35 million move from Flamengo this month, and it is said the teenager will sign for Madrid after his 18th birthday on January 19.

Goal has learned that the two clubs have now agreed a price for the teenager, who is currently on international duty with 's Under-23 side.

The Selecao are looking to gain one of two South American berths in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo as they seek to defend the title they won on home soil four years ago.

Madrid and Flamengo are expected only to announce the move once Reinier turns 18, with the midfielder reportedly set to spend the rest of the season under Raul's wing at Castilla.

However, Raul suggested he was unaware of an imminent announcement.

"I can't tell you anything because I don't know anything," Raul said after Castilla's 2-1 defeat to Melilla.

"You will have to ask the club or other people. Nobody has told me anything about this case."

Reinier scored six goals in 14 appearances in Brazil's last year as Flamengo waltzed to the league title.

It was a memorable year for the side coached by Jorge Jesus, which also lifted the Copa Libertadores to complete a national and continental double not achieved in Brazil since Pele's Santos team in 1963.

The world title, however, remained out of reach for Flamengo, who went down 1-0 after extra time to in December's Club World Cup final.

Reinier's contribution to his club's Libertadores and Club World Cup campaigns was minimal, with Jesus preferring to use him as a rotation player in Serie A to ease the effects of Flamengo's packed fixture schedule - the Rio side played a whopping 74 games over the course of 2019.

But he made a big impression after making his debut under Jesus in July, and has also represented Brazil at U-15 and U-17 level.