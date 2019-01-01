Casillas agent reveals decision on future depends on medical 'all-clear' amidst retirement rumours

The former Spain international returned to training with Porto on Monday but has yet to play any part as he waits on medical advice

Iker Casillas is awaiting medical clearance before making a decision on his future, according to the goalkeeper's agent Carlo Cutropia.

The and great was welcomed back to 's training ground on Monday, exactly two months on from undergoing emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack during training.

He returned home five days later and is now on the mend, but Casillas remains unable to take part in training and is waiting on clearance from his doctors before returning to action.

"Casillas is still on medical leave and neither the club nor Iker are in a hurry to make a decision [about his future]," Cutropia told ESPN.

"No decision regarding his future will be made until Iker is given the all-clear by doctors."

The former Spain international has been the subject of retirement rumours since suffering his heart attack, and he moved to quieten such whispers himself shortly after the incident, writing on Twitter: “Retire? There’ll come a day when I have to retire.

“Let me announce that news when the moment comes.”

It was reported in the Portuguese media that Casillas has been offered a fee to terminate his contract a year early and join Porto's board of directors, but Cutropia insisted those rumours are wide of the mark.

"Reports in the media are not true," he added.

"Porto are treating Iker wonderfully."

Casillas played 725 times for Real Madrid in all competitions prior to joining Porto in 2015, lifting five titles and three titles among a whole host of accolades.

The 38-year-old also tasted success on the international stage during Spain’s period of dominance 10 years ago, lifting the 2010 World Cup as well as two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

He earned 167 caps for his country during a 16-year spell in the senior squad, making him Spain’s most capped player of all-time with former team-mate Sergio Ramos two caps behind him.

The stopper won the Primeira Liga with Porto in 2018 and made 31 appearances for the club in the league last season, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.