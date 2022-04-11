Casemiro slams Real Madrid fans for whistling Bale as he labels winger a 'historic player for the club'

Casemiro has slammed Real Madrid fans for whistling Gareth Bale against Getafe while describing the winger as a "historic player for the club".

Bale came off the bench in Madrid's 2-0 La Liga victory over Getafe on Saturday, which marked his first appearance at Santiago Bernabeu since February 2020.

The Welshman was jeered as he made his way onto the pitch, much to the disgust of Casemiro, who believes he deserves far more respect given his achievements at the club.

Bale has lifted multiple La Liga and Champions League titles at Madrid over the past nine years, recording 106 goals and 67 assists along the way, but has often been accused of a lack of commitment.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour in recent years and will leave the Bernabeu when his contract expires this summer, but Casemiro has urged supporters to get behind him.

"When one player is whistled at, we all get whistled at. I don't agree when this happens," the Brazilian told a press conference.

"We have to support him. I don't like the way Bale was whistled the other day because he is a historic player for this club.

"When you whistle at a player like that you whistle at the history of this club. If we are all together, we are all together.

"I want the Bernabeu to make my hair stand on end. We are counting on the support of the public."

Casemiro on Benzema

Casemiro was speaking ahead of the second leg of Madrid's Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea, where they will be defending a 3-1 aggregate lead thanks to Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman hit a stunning hat-trick at Stamford Bridge to put the Blancos in pole position to progress to the last four, taking his overall tally for the season to 37 goals.

Casemiro admits that Benzema has become more clinical than ever in 2021-22, but also insists that his personality in the dressing room is the same as it's always been.

"The only thing that has changed about Karim has been the goals," he said of the 34-year-old.

"He has taken a step forward from scoring goals. But the way he plays and the way he talks to us is still the same.

"We see what he does in training, the quality and the movements. He is history at this club. For us it's to continue to enjoy what he is. I'm sure he's going to be very important for us."

