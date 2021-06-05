'It's everyone' - Casemiro says entire Brazil team united against hosting Copa America

The midfielder spoke out after the Selecao defeated Ecuador in World Cup qualifying on Friday

Brazil captain Casemiro has indicated his team is united against hosting the Copa America.

The midfielder, speaking after a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador on Friday, said more would be explained soon but that "it's everyone, including (manager) Tite" taking the stance. He promised additional information would be provided following the squad's clash with Paraguay on June 8, declining for now to confirm a specific reason for the players' anger.

Many people in Brazil are upset about football coming to the country right now despite still-high Covid case totals. The competition was moved to Brazil by organisers last week after original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were pulled from their duties. Argentina is dealing with its own Covid crisis, while Colombia has been shaken in recent months by political unrest.

What has been said?

"Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil," the captain said following the Ecuador match. "It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay [on June 8].

"It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. All together."

The day before the Ecuador contest, Casemiro had declined to talk to reporters, while Tite made the first indication of displeasure in the Brazilian camp.

