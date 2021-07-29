Carling Black Label Cup: The history between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - Goalpedia

This is one of the most fiercely contested football matches in Africa and one match which defines South African football

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will clash in the Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It is a season opener and the two traditional giants will be fighting for bragging rights in this contest.

South African football will not be complete if clashes between Chiefs and Pirates are not mentioned.

A fierce rivalry exists between the two traditional giants based in Soweto.

How did it start?

This is an old age fixture that was first played on January 24, 1970.

Pirates won the first-ever clash between the two sides in what was a 10-goal thriller.

The result ended 6-4 in favour of the Buccaneers.

Interestingly, Amakhosi owner Kaizer Motaung had assembled a competitive team against his former club.

He played for Pirates before going to the United States of America where he turned out for Atlanta Chiefs.

His return to South Africa saw him forming a team that would challenge Pirates for a rivalry regarded as one of the biggest in African football.

Derby Heroes

Statistics indicate Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe had scored the most goals in the Soweto derby.

The former Chiefs man scored a remarkable 19 goals against Pirates.

Nelson “Teenage” Dladla follows him with 11 goals in this famous fixture while Jomo Sono who turned out for Pirates has nine derby goals to his name.

Players like Marks Maponyane, Marc Batchelor and Donald Khuse have played and scored for both teams.

It was regarded as betrayal that the likes of Pollen Ndlanya, Jimmy Tau, Sizwe Motaung, William Twala, Bongani Ndulula, Dumisa Ngobe, Siphelele Mthembu, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Jabu Mahlangu and Lehlohonolo Majoro crossed Gauteng to play for their rivals.

Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo and Jerry Sikohosana have scored hat-tricks in the Soweto derby.

Current Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane is also a former Pirates and Chiefs player.

Who has the bragging rights?

Interestingly, Chiefs edged Pirates 1-0 in March 2021 in a Premier Soccer League match to end their rivals’ dominance on them.

Pirates had beaten Amakhosi three times earlier in the season in a league game and two MTN8 fixtures.