Carabao Cup draw: Premier League sides learn third round opponents

The majority of England's top-flight sides will fancy their chances against lower-ranked sides

Defending champions have been drawn away to in the third round, while will host Rochdale.

Last season's beaten finalists got a home tie against either Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town, while winners will go to MK Dons.

face a trip to Colchester United and their north London rivals are at home to .

Portsmouth will welcome rivals to Fratton Park for a south coast derby, with matches to be played in the week commencing September 23.

Sunderland produced the biggest shock of Wednesday's second-round action, dumping out Premier League side 3-1 at Turf Moor despite falling behind to Jay Rodriguez's first goal since re-joining the Clarets.

Will Grigg equalised for the Black Cats before Tom Flanagan and George Dobson struck in the first five minutes of the second half to complete the comeback for Jack Ross' unbeaten League One side.

Sunderland's reward is another clash with Premier League opposition, having drawn Chris Wilder's newly promoted at Bramall Lane.

Bournemouth go to Burton Albion next after they needed a penalty shoot-out to edge past Forest Green Rovers following a goalless draw at home, while – who will head to Luton Town - also triumphed on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in an all-Premier League tie at .

fell behind in the first minute away to League One side Lincoln City but triumphed 4-2 to earn a trip to , who progressed thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals United.

Portsmouth won 2-0 at and Sam Surridge struck twice as thrashed Cambridge United 6-0 to set up a game at .

EFL Cup third round draw in full: