Cape Town City terminate Benni McCarthy's contract

The 41-year-old has lost his job at City following a series of poor results, the club confirmed in a statement

have announced they have parted ways with coach Benni McCarthy effective immediately.

This comes on the back of a series of poor results the club endured in recent months.

Under McCarthy's watch, City registered just two wins in 18 games across all competitions.

McCarthy's assistant Vasili Manousakis has been given the coaching job on an interim basis while City begin their search for a permanent coach.

The club took to their social media platforms in the early hours of Monday to confirm the news.

The 41-year-old mentor had a flying start to his career as head coach of the Citizens two seasons ago, helping the team win the MTN8 trophy.

He was also instrumental in helping bring on board some of the big names to the club, including Surprise Ralani, Kermit Erasmus and Peter Leeuwenburgh, among others.