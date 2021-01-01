Canelo vs Yildirim 2021 livestream: Preliminary fights & main fight card on February 28

DAZN will stream the highly-anticipated fight in the UK and around the world - here's the details

Canelo v Yildirim 2021 live stream and how to watch

Preliminary and main fight on February 28 at 1:00am (GMT).

Where's it taking place?

Originally Alavarez's homeland of Guadalajara was considered as the venue for the fight, but once again Mexico lost out in staging a Canel fight. Due to the corona pandemic (Mexico's death rate is among the highest in the world), the fight against Yildirim is taking place in the USA. The clash will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a streaming service that has earned the reputation of being the 'Netflix of Sports' since it was launched in August 2016 with more than 8,000 live events per year. Since December 2020, you can now subscribe to DAZN from anywhere in the world.

Membership is free for the first month, after the trial month DAZN costs just £1.99 per month!

