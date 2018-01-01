Canelo vs Fielding: Live stream, undercard, odds & preview

Canelo is making the step up to Super-Middleweight to take on British boxer Rocky Fielding for the WBA title at Madison Square Garden live on DAZN

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez makes his return to the ring three months after the biggest win of his career.

Canelo beat long-time rival Gennady Golovkin in September and he is hunting for more gold as he takes on Rocky Fielding for his WBA Super-Middleweight championship.

Fielding won the title in July from Tyron Zeuge in an impressive performance which ended in a TKO victory.

Fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding Date Saturday, December 15 Time 10:30pm US ET / 3:30am UK Stream (US) DAZN

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the fight is exclusively being shown on DAZN This is the first fight Canelo has had on DAZN following his exclusive five-year agreement with the streaming service.

US TV channel Online stream N/A DAZN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the fight is not a Pay Per View so it can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and on the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Fight times & Undercard

Time (US ET)* Bout Class 10:30pm (3:30am) Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding WBA Super Middleweight title 9:45pm (2:45am UK) David Lemieux vs Tureano Johnson Middleweight 9:00pm (2:00am UK) Sadam Ali vs Mauricio Herrera Welterweight 8:15pm (1:15am UK) Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Omar Tienda Super-Lightweight 7:30pm (12:30am UK) Tevin Farmer vs Francisco Fonseca IBF Super Featherweight title 6:45pm (11:45pm UK) Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom IBF and WBA Lightweight title 6pm (11pm UK) Ryan Garcia vs Braulio Rodriguez Super-Featherweight

*Times subject to change

Betting & Match Odds

The bookies expect Canelo to pick up another world title on Saturday night with bet365 making him massive favorite at 1/16. Rocky Fielding does have a punchers chance though and if you fancy a win from him it is available at 8/1.

The fight is also expected to be a short one with odds of 1/6 being given on the fight to not go the distance.

If you fancy the result to be a repeat of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder match-up then a draw is available at a massive 33/1.

Fight Preview

There's a reason Canelo Alverez is heavy favorite for this fight. The Mexican should be too classy for Fielding despite his world champion status.

Canelo is making a step up to a weight class he has never fought in before, but it shouldn't be a problem for him as he has incredible power that should translate to Super-Middleweight.

Both men only have one loss on their records but there is a gulf in class in terms of who they have faced.

Fielding's one and only loss came against Callum Smith who impressively beat George Groves in Saudi Arabia in September.

Wherea Canelo has only ever been defeated by Floyd Mayweather who is arguably the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time.

Alvarez has also claimed the scalps of top class fighters such as Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez and, most recently, Golovkin.

If Canelo is near the standard he was when he beat these fighters he should make easy work of Fielding on Saturday night.

If his step up to Super-Middleweight is successful then it sets up an array of new opponents for the two weight world champion.

There is no doubt that George Groves and Callum Smith would be on the agenda for Canelo but a super fight with Andre Ward would be the dream for every boxing fan.

Ward has been retired since 2017 but he has admitted he has an itch to return and seeing Canelo make the step up to his weight class may drive him to step between the ropes one more time.