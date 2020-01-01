‘Cancelling the season would take nothing away from Liverpool’ – Diomansy Kamara

The ex-Senegal international believes that the Reds have done more than enough already to earn the title, even if the season is not completed

must get the credit they deserve for their remarkable 2019-20 campaign, regardless of whether or not they actually win the Premier League title, according to ex- striker Diomansy Kamara.

The Reds had taken 82 points from 29 points at the point when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, and were 25 points ahead of second-placed , the biggest lead in English top flight history.

Liverpool appeared to be on the brink of winning the title when the competition was indefinitely suspended, although with doubts over whether the current campaign will be completed, it remains to be seen whether they will get their hands on a first title in 30 years.

“If the season is cancelled, it doesn’t take anything away from what Liverpool have achieved,” former , and striker Kamara told Goal.

“It’s just extraordinary, the way in which they’ve developed a dazzling style of football, as well as the results they achieved on the pitch.

“However, we just can’t control what’s going to happen."

Beyond closing in on a first domestic championship since 1990, Liverpool registered the best ever start to a Premier League season with 61 points from their opening 21 matches, and by January 11, had amassed more points over a 38-match period than any other side in history.

“The pandemic has sent everyone to the ground," Kamara continued, "so if they take the title away from them now, it wouldn’t be justified.

“We await all eventualities, even if, on the field, we know how many points Liverpool are ahead of Manchester City, and they’d already be champions by now [were it not for Covid-19].

“They’ve clearly had an extraordinary season.”

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has acknowledged that the rest of the season may be cancelled, although Uefa have warned against the premature abandonment of domestic competitions as they seek a solution.

European football’s governing body has denied setting an August deadline for the and the to be concluded.