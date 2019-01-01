Calum Best ’My Tribute’ game: Guide to charity football match arranged by Man Utd icon’s son

The likes of John Terry and Danny Dyer will take to the field this spring in aid of charity along with George Best's son

George Best is widely considered to be one of the best footballers to play for and certainly among the greatest to emerge from the island of Ireland.

Best's son, Calum, may not have inherited his father's skills, but the reality television star is definitely keen to use the sport to raise awareness of certain issues and funds for charity.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is bringing together a coterie of former footballers and well known entertainment personalities this April for a game of ball in aid of causes that are close to him.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the match.

What is Calum Best's 'My Tribute' game?

The 'My Tribute' game is a charity football match involving a number of celebrities and former footballers.

Proceeds from the match will go to the Irish Football Association Trust and the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACOA), of which Best is a patron.

"I've called on all my mates over the years in football, film, music, entertainment and reality, they're all coming down to play," he said in a Twitter video about the event.

"Bring your friends, bring your family. A lot of the lads will be staying afterwards to take pictures and hang out, so it will be a very enjoyable experience and we'll be raising a lot of money for some great charities."

When and where is it being played?

The game will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast on Sunday, April 14.

Windsor Park is the home of the national team and NIFL (Northern Ireland Football League) team Linfield.

It was renovated in 2015 and has a capacity of 18,500.

📆 Sunday 14th April 2019

⚽ Windsor Park Belfast Pleased to announce I will be organising and playing in this huge match for @mytributegame at Windsor Park, Belfast ⚽ Raising funds for @OfficialIrishFA trust & @nacoauk On sale now @Sellebrity_UK , ticket link in bio pic.twitter.com/y2KhXmRVsX — Calum Best Official (@CalumBest) February 26, 2019

How to get to Windsor Park

Windsor Park is situated on Donegall Avenue, which is in south Belfast.

Visitors travelling from Belfast International Airport should take the Airport 300 service, while those making their way from George Best Belfast City Airport should take the Metro service 600.

If you are taking a ferry into Belfast harbour, the Metro number 96 is the bus to take.

Who will be playing in the game?

Best will captain one team and he will be joined by a number of ex players as well as figures from the British entertainment industry.

Former and captain John Terry is the biggest name from football involved, but there are others too, including Jimmy Bullard, Jermain Pennant and Jamie O'Hara.

Actor Jake Wood, who has starred in Eastenders, will be the captain of the other team.

Billy and Jez from the popular football skills group F2 Freestylers will be playing, as will James Argent and Dan Osborne, who appeared on The Only Way is Essex.

Mean Machine and The Football Factory star Danny Dyer is also set to play.

'My Tribute' game ticket prices & how to buy

Tickets for the charity match are affordable at £10 for adults and £5 for children.

They can be bought via Ticketmaster by clicking here.