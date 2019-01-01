Cagliari president Giulini denies racist abuse was aimed at Kean

Abuse directed at the Juventus forward was not racist in nature, according to the Serie A side's president

president Tommaso Giulini said any abuse aimed at forward Moise Kean on Tuesday has nothing to do with the player's race.

Kean, 19, celebrated in front of the Cagliari fans after sealing Juve's 2-0 victory in the 85th minute in the , with claims that the fans hurled racial abuse at the youngster.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri​ spoke out against the acts after the match, while Leonardo Bonucci claimed the blame was "50-50" between Kean and Cagliari fans .

But Giulini says the club's fans were not attacking Kean because of his race and would have reacted the same way had club and Italy team-mate Federico Bernardeschi scored.

"If Bernardeschi had celebrated like that, the same thing would have happened," he told Sky Sport Italia.

Giulini, whose team are 13th in the table, said he heard no racist abuse during the encounter.

"All I heard were whistles and jeers, but if you with your microphones picked up a few isolated racist insults, then of course those were wrong," he said.

"But there's no need to be self-righteous about it and cast a shadow over the entire Cagliari fanbase or the club."

Cagliari will be at home again on Sunday as they host in a league clash, with a showdown against on tap for the following week.

The club sits 13th in the league table with just eight wins from 30 matches so far this season.

The in-form Kean scored for the fourth straight game for club and country as Juve moved 18 points clear at the top of the table.

The goal made Kean the second-youngest player to hit four or more goals in the top five European leagues this season behind star Jadon Sancho.

Juventus have won each of their last six league meetings against Cagliari, scoring 15 times and conceding just one goal over the course of those matches.

They’ll face a tough task on Saturday as they face off against , with Gennaro Gattuso’s side having failed to find a win in their last three matches and looking to hold onto a top-fou place in the Serie A table.