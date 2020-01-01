Caf sets guidelines ahead of Afcon qualifying resumption

The African football governing body has laid down rules to ensure a hitch-free return of international football on the continent

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has set guidelines ahead of the resumption of the 2021 qualifiers.

Afcon qualifiers had been suspended since the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year which wreaked havoc across the world.

The last qualifiers were played in November 2019, as the games scheduled for March this year were postponed due to Covid-19.

More teams

With the gradual resumption of football activities across the world, the Afcon qualifiers are also set to continue next week, between November 9 through to November 17.

In an effort to have a hitch-free success during the campaign, the African football governing body has set out rules to guide the competition.

Five substitutions will be permitted by each team which will be made during three opportunities, a team that refuses to travel for a game due to Covid-19 issues would lose the match as well as a team that does not have the required number approved.

“Each match must be played if the team has at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes,” read a statement from the club website.

“If a team cannot travel to the host country and/or venue of a match due to any travel or other restriction relating to Covid-19, the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

“If a team does not have the minimum number of players required, at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes), the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

“The number of authorized substitutions is limited to five (5) players per team. Each team will have three opportunities to make these substitutions during the match.”

Caf also reveals that the qualifiers will be played without the fans but also gave an exception to the rule.

Article continues below

“According to Caf's Covid-19 protocol, all matches must be played behind closed doors, without spectators,” the statement continued.

“However, if the government of the host Association wants spectators to be present, then the Association in question will need to obtain Caf's approval.

“In the event of exceptional situations other than those mentioned above, the Organizing Committee will be consulted for a final decision.”