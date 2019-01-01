Caf confirm destination for Super Cup 2020

President Ahmad Ahmad signed the agreement for next year’s fixture on Friday, alongside his counterpart from the Middle East Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa

Caf Super Cup 2020 will be held in after the Confederation of African Football reached an agreement with the Football Association (QFA) on Friday.

The encounter between Caf winners Esperance and Confederation Cup champions will take place in Doha on February 14.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad and his Qatar counterpart Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani agreed to the deal to continue the friendly relations between Caf and the QFA.

CAF Super Cup 2020: This year's CAF Super Cup will be played in Qatar. — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 20, 2019

Next year’s game will be the second time the fixture will take place outside the continent after last year’s encounter between and Esperance, which the Moroccans won 2-1.

The one-off game at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha was seen by more than 18,000 spectators in what was seen as a success, given it was the first time the governing body had taken the game outside the continent.

Esperance will take on Zamalek seeking to win the trophy after a failure to do so in 2019.