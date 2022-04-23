Dylan Kerr has backed Orlando Pirates to overturn their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals first leg 1-0 defeat against Simba SC and reach the semi-finals of the competition on Sunday.

The South African giants will welcome Tanzania’s Mainland Premier League champions for the return leg at Orlando Stadium having lost the first leg courtesy of a Shomari Kapombe penalty at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Ahead of the return leg, Kerr, who currently handles South African club Moroka Swallows, has put his money on the Buccaneers to advance to the next stage because “Simba don’t travel too well.”

What did Kerr say?

“Pirates are favourites at home because Simba don’t travel too well,” the 55-year-old British tactician, who also handled Simba in 2015, exclusively told GOAL on Saturday.

“So it is going to be important for Pirates to take the game to them and make sure they score an early goal. Simba will also have to make sure they don’t concede early, if they do then they will complicate matters for themselves as Pirates are not easy to deal with at home.”

Kerr also feels with Simba playing minus their home support, it gives Pirates another added advantage to carry the day. During the first leg, over 60, 000 fans attended the match and rooted behind Simba.

“The amazing supporters Simba have won’t be there to get behind the team which is another amazing advantage for Pirates,” Kerr continued. “It is the turn of Pirates to get the home support and one thing is for sure, their fans will have the same voices and so that’s going to be important for them.”

‘The bravest team will carry the day’

On the claims by Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi that Simba did not accord them a good reception and they were treated ‘like animals’ during the first leg, Kerr said: “Whatever was said of the field isn’t important from a Pirates point of view. Both teams have good players both teams know what’s at stake.

“The bravest team will be the one that doesn’t make mistakes.”

On whether Simba’s advantage from the first leg is enough, Kerr said: “Simba relies on players to score but Pirates have very good players and 1-0 isn’t a comfortable lead to take to South Africa. It is not enough considering Pirates are very good when playing at home.

“Tactics will be the key, Simba will have to make sure they don’t concede while Pirates have to score, so both sets of coaches will have to make sure that’s put in place if they want to advance.”

The return leg will kick off at 1900 hours.