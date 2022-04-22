Simba SC CEO Barbara Gonzalez has claimed Orlando Pirates head coach Mandla Ncikazi wanted to tarnish the club’s reputation during their two-legged tie.

After the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final in Dar es Salaam – which the Premier Soccer League side lost by a 1-0 margin on April 17 – Ncikazi claimed Simba did not accord them a good reception and that they were treated ‘like animals’.

Words of war between the two clubs' hierarchy has continued to flow in the lead-up to this weekend's second leg.

"He [Ncikazi] wanted to soil the reputation of Simba and the country at large," Gonzalez said, as per Mwanaspoti.

"We have already taken action against him by reporting him to the relevant authorities, and we believe a decision will be justifiably taken [against Ncikazi].

"Simba are a big club and many clubs want to be popular through Simba, which is why we are not going to allow anyone to soil our reputation because we are a big institution with people who are ambitious and have a sense of direction."

Simba have also criticized Pirates for not providing them with a police escort when they arrived in the country on Friday.

"Thanks Orlando Pirates for the reception, but you denied us the police escort on the road. We have been forced to use our ambassador’s car to lead us," Wekundu wa Msimbazi tweeted upon arrival in South Africa.

📹 Asanteni Orlando Pirates kwa mapokezi lakini mmetunyima polisi wa kutuongoza barabarani (escort) hivyo tumelazimika kutumia gari la Balozi wa Tanzania nchini Afrika Kusini kutuongoza. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/fZDdRbnnGP — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) April 22, 2022

Ncikazi had promised that Simba were going to be given commendable reception when they arrived for the decisive showdown.

"But listen to this, we’re going to treat Simba with decency when they come," the coach assured.

"We’re going to show them what it is to be a true African by giving them the best hospitality and treating them like human beings."

On the second leg, Gonzalez said they are focused on beating the Sea Robbers in Johannesburg on April 24.

"We are confident that we are going to get a positive result," she added.

"The coach and his technical bench have been conducting training with high morale, and this is to make sure that we get the results we want from this game.

"To win is possible because Simba have changed and developed for the good, which is why we should advance to the next stage."

Simba are going to be without Clatous Chama – who is not registered for Caf matches – Bernard Morisson – who is not allowed to travel to South Africa - and captain John Bocco as well as forward Hassan Dilunga, who are both injured.