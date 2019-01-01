Caf Champions League wrap: Ahly rout Atlabara, KCCA mount comeback, Cote d'Or survive scare

Friday’s encounters featured a thrashing in Egypt, while there was some late drama in Uganda and Seychelles

blew Atlabara away 9-0 in the second-leg of their Caf preliminary round encounter at Cairo International Stadium on Friday evening.

The Egyptian champions won the tie 13-0 on aggregate after a 4-0 win in the first meeting between the sides on August 11.

A Hussein El-Shahat hat-trick, two apiece from Salah Mohsen and Hamdi Fathi, an Ahmed Fathi strike as well as a late Mustafa Selim own goal saw the hosts romp to a resounding victory.

At Lugogo StarTimes Stadium, , Kampala City scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of their encounter with African Stars to secure a 2-0 win, and in turn progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Goals from Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello, in minutes 81 and 88 minutes respectively, helped the hosts turn around a 3-2 deficit from the first meeting between the teams a fortnight ago.

A late equalizer for Cote d'Or’s was enough to see them progress after a 1-1 stalemate with Fomboni.

Having gone behind in the 88th minute, the hosts levelled in stoppage time to break the hearts of the visitors who thought they had stolen a late win.

The side from Seychelles progressed to the next round 3-3 on aggregate, following a 2-2 draw in Comoros two weeks ago.