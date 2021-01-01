Caf Champions League: 'Simba SC deserved win over Al Ahly' - Da Rosa

The East Africans' win put them top of their group with maximum points from the two games they have played

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa believes his charges deserved a win against Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

Luis Miquissone's first-half screamer sealed maximum points for the hosts in Dar es Salaam. The Mozambican was let loose in the 18-yard area in the 31st minute and he unleashed an unstoppable rocket that hit the crossbar before bouncing into the net.

It happened to be the only goal of the match, and it ensured Wekundu wa Msimbazi registered their second win in as many matches in Group A. The Frenchman believes his charges fully deserved the win.

"From the way we played, we deserved a win," Da Rosa said after the match.

The win took the Tanzanians top of their group with maximum points after an initial win against Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Vita. Chris Mugalu scored the goal that gave them the victory.

The 21-time league champions are the only team with a 100% winning record and as a result they are on six points.

AS Vita bounced back from their loss to Simba by defeating Al Merrikh 4-1 away at Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman.

It was the hosts who scored first courtesy of Elsamani Saadeldin in the eighth minute. Obed Mukokiani replied 20 minutes later before Djuma Shabani made it 2-1 in the 37th minute from the penalty spot.

The third goal was scored by Amede Masasi in the 68th minute before Mukokiani completed his brace with seven minutes to go.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the decision to have fans attend the game. Caf allowed 30,000 fans to attend the match and by Tuesday morning, all 30,000 tickets had already been sold out.

Speaking after the game, Mosimane has explained his unhappiness at the decision to allow fans to attend the Group A fixture saying whatever happened in the game has never happened in any place in the world.

"We have to be professional after any loss, but the game could be held in better circumstances," Mosimane told the club’s official website. "I am a professional coach and I have no comments on the fans’ attendance as it was Caf’s decision, but what happened today [Tuesday] did not happen in any place in the world."

Article continues below

The South African tactician has, however, remained confident they will still qualify from the group despite losing in Tanzania insisting they still have four matches to play for.

"We still have four remaining games in the group stage, and we will fight to reach the next round," Mosimane continued.

"We aimed to dominate the possession in today’s game, but we missed several chances in the first half, and in these games, we have to take all of our chances."