The 36-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns defender believes any team can be crowned champions when Amakhosi face the Red Devils

Wayne Arendse has warned Kaizer Chiefs that they can expect Al Ahly to attack them in search of an early goal.

The Soweto heavyweights will be playing the Red Devils in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday in Casablanca, Morocco. While the defending champions will be targeting their 10th crown, Chiefs will be aiming at landing their first.

It is for the aforementioned reason the ex-Bafana Bafana defender has given Amakhosi a piece of advice on what to expect from his former coach Pitso Mosimane.

What is Mosimane's style?

"Obviously, Pitso respects Chiefs and he will be cautious a bit because he knows they [Chiefs] also have good players. But at the same time, knowing him, he wants to score," Arendse told Sowetan.

"The quicker he can get the goal, the quicker his team can settle because his teams always fight to score first. If they score first, Chiefs would have to come out and that would expose them at the back.

"Pitso [Mosimane] always wants to score, that is how he plays. He always thrives on trying to get the first goal. He imposes his game-plan and that is how he’s been playing all the years…

"He imposes it and forces his opponents into making mistakes. I don’t see Al Ahly sitting back, that is not Pitso's style."

Mosimane, of course, is no stranger to Kaizer Chiefs, having won the PSL title on five occasions during his tenure with Mamelodi Sundowns.

This includes two seasons ago - his final title with the Brazilians - when Amakhosi stumbled on the final day of the season which allowed Mosimane's charges to overtake them.

Who is the favourite?

"Pitso [Mosimane] knows what Chiefs are about, he knows their weaknesses and all that… he knows [South African] football whereas on the other hand Chiefs have probably watched a few games of Al Ahly and they don’t know the depth of each and every player," Arendse continued.

"It’s going to be a very tactical game. Obviously, the game being played at a neutral venue and it being only one leg, it’s anyone’s game. Anyone can win it."

Chiefs made it to the final after defeating Wydad Casablanca 1-0 on aggregate. Amakhosi won the first meeting away by a solitary goal before playing out a goalless draw at home.

The Red Devils made it to the final after a 4-0 aggregate win over Esperance de Tunis. They narrowly won the first leg away from home 1-0 before a 3-0 home victory secured their place in yet another final.

