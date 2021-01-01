Caf Champions League: Al Ahly overtake Simba SC after downing Al Merrikh

The Red Devils proved too superior for their visitors as they turned on the heat in the second period to bag all the points

African champions Al Ahly opened their Caf Champions League group stage campaign on a flying note after they beat Al Merrikh 3-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Egyptian giants under South African coach Pitso Mosimane, were yet to start their group stage fixtures as they were taking part in the Fifa Club World Cup held in Qatar where they managed to clinch a bronze medal following a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the third-place play-off contest.

Against the Sudanese champions, Al Alhy looked the most superior side as they were playing at home but they were forced to wait until the second half to score all three goals courtesy of Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Walter Bwalya, and Mahmoud Kahraba.

The emphatic win saw Al Ahly move top of Group A ahead of Tanzanian champions Simba SC, who had launched their campaign with a 1-0 away win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo last Friday but on goal difference.

Al Ahly should blame themselves for heading into the half-time break without a goal as they dominated their visitors in all key areas.

On the other hand, Al Mereikh should also thank their keeper Monged Salman for the top class saves especially in the first half which allowed them to keep the defending champions at bay.

Bwalya was the main culprit of the missed chances in the opening stages as he fluffed a number of them including a sitter after Mahmoud Wahed had delivered a cross from the right-wing, which he failed to tap home allowing keeper Salman to snatch it from him.

In the 14th minute, Mahmoud Kahraba had a chance of his own but his well-taken volley went inches wide and moments later, another chance fell to Kahraba but it was saved by the Al Merrikh keeper.

The Red Devils were forced to wait until the start of the second half when they opened their account in the 56th minute through Afsha, who slotted home with his right foot after the initial header from Bwalya bounced off the post.

Al Mereikh almost pulled level immediately after Elsamani Saadeldin unleashed a left-footed effort which was parried to a fruitless corner by custodian Mohamed Elshenawy.

Al Ahly then went 2-0 up in the 62nd minute after Kahraba finished off a well-delivered cross from Ajayi and they were 3-0 up eight minutes later after Bwalya sealed the emphatic win with a thunderous left-footed shot which sizzled past Al Merrikh defenders and into the net.

Al Ahly will now face Simba in their second match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Al Merrikh return home to host AS Vita with both matches set for February 23.