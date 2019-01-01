Busquets takes pride in majestic Messi after his latest Barca hat-trick

Real Betis fans rose to acclaim the Argentine's brilliance on Sunday, while his Blaugrana teammate gets to experience it in training every day

Lionel Messi's brilliance no longer comes as any surprise to long-time team-mate Sergio Busquets.

Messi scored the 51st hat-trick of his career in sublime fashion as Barca closed in on back-to-back La Liga titles with a 4-1 win at Real Betis over the weekend.

The international curled home his first from a free-kick just outside the box and finished off a neat move for his second, before wrapping up a treble in sumptuous style.

The home crowd at the Benito Villamarin rose to acclaim the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's immaculate first-time chip that crowned the victory and an individual masterclass.

"What he does, it doesn't surprise us anymore, because we are lucky to see him in training every day," Busquets said, as quoted by Sport.

"It is a source of pride to have him because he always makes the difference."

Messi is once again setting the standard in terms of goalscoring across Europe's top leagues, leading the race for the Golden Shoe with 29 goals to his name.

The 31-year-old has scored a further 10 in the and , bringing his current tally for the 2018-19 campaign to an incredible 39 goals in 36 appearances.

's defeat at Athletic Bilbao means Barcelona are now 10 points clear at the top of the table with 10 games to play this season, but Busquets is taking nothing for granted.

"There are still many points to play for and there is a lot at stake," Busquets added.

"But we go home with a great taste to rest during this week of internationals."

Ernesto Valverde's men come up against in their first domestic clash following the international break on March 30, before a trip to just three days later.