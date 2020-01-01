Burnley break 57-year Old Trafford drought as sorry Man Utd fall to defeat

Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Hernandez secured an historic win for the Clarets, who last prevailed in the stadium during Matt Busby's tenure

made a piece of unwanted history on Wednesday as they fell to at home for the first time in almost six decades.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were looking for a rapid return to winning ways at Old Trafford following Sunday's defeat at the hands of .

But despite dominating possession, United were made to pay by the incisive visitors who battled to a 2-0 victory.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for Burnley just before half time, hitting past David de Gea on the volley after slipping away from marker Harry Maguire in the area.

And United's woes were compounded by Jay Rodriguez, who hammered home a fine effort 56 minutes in to double the advantage for Sean Dyche's men and effectively kill off the game.

Triumphs of this magnitude do not come along every day for Burnley, despite United's prolonged decline over the last few seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Indeed, the last time the Clarets celebrated at Old Trafford Matt Busby - still a few years shy of his own knighthood - was sitting on the home bench, with Reds legends like Denis Law, Nobby Stiles and Bill Foulkes finishing on the losing side.

Burnley's previous win away from home against United came on September 21, 1962, almost 58 years ago.

That day the Clarets ran out 5-2 victors, inspired by a hat-trick from international John Connelly, with Jimmy McIlroy and Andy Lochhead rounding out the scoring and Law and Stiles netting for the hosts.

Connelly clearly caught United's eye that day as he would later be signed by Busby to play at Old Trafford, where he spent just over two seasons and won the First Division title in 1964-5.

Since then it had been nothing but disappointment for Burnley against United, whom they had last beaten at Turf Moor in August 2009.

But Dyche's men had come close on two occasions in recent campaigns, leading by two goals at Old Trafford in each of the last two seasons' fixtures before being pulled back to 2-2.

This time there would be no repeat of that comeback, and Burnely were left to celebrate in a Theatre of Dreams that had emptied by full time - although the away fans, of course, stayed put - as Reds supporters sought to escape a nightmare defeat.