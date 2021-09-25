Burnley boss Dyche confirms Cornet injury after first Premier League goal

The Ivory Coast international put the Clarets in front at Leicester but he couldn't finish the match

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has stated Maxwel Cornet suffered a hamstring injury after he broke his Premier League duck in a 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

After impressing in Tuesday's League Cup victory over Rochdale, the former Lyon star was handed his first league start on Saturday and he capped it with a goal.

Jamie Vardy's own goal put Burnley ahead in the 12th minute but the England star found the back of the net again to equalise for the hosts, a few minutes later.

Towards the end of the first-half, Cornet converted his chance and put the visitors in front again.

The Ivorian winger was shown a yellow card in the stoppage time and he could not continue after the break.

In the final five minutes of the encounter, Vardy cancelled Cornet's goal courtesy of an assist from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Despite the dropped points, Dyche expressed satisfaction with Cornet's performance and he wants him to adapt to their playing style.

“Both of them (Cornet and Vydra) played well, I thought Chris Wood as well. The front two in the first half in particular were very good," Dyche told the club's website.

“Maxwel, has nipped his hamstring so we’ve got to wait and see how that settles.

"He grew into the game I thought. First 15, he was sort of finding his way.

“His goal was a fine finish and he has another chance after that and he gets in some really good positions. I think he sees the game quickly and I think he’ll grow into what we do.”