Bundesliga fixtures, LIVE, results, table, news and top scorers

Stay up to date with all the latest from this weekend's Bundesliga matches as Bayern and Dortmund continue to battle it out for the title

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league having kicked off again on May 16th.

With Netherlands and France ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

    LIVE SCORES Bundesliga

    Hertha 4-0 Union Berlin LIVE

    51. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Vedad Ibisevic

    52. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Dodi Lukebakio

    61. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Matheus Cunha

    77. Goal Hertha Berlin! Goalscorer Dedryck Boyata

    Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund LIVE

    Wolfsburg XI: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Steffen, Arnold, Schlager, Mehmedi; Ginczek, Weghorst

    BVB XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Dahoud, Delaney, Guerreiro; Hazard, Brandt; Haaland

    32. Goal Borussia Dortmund. Goal Raphael Guerreiro.

    78. Goal Borussia Dortmund. Goalscorer Achraf Hakimi

    82. Red Card Wolfsburg. Red Card Felix Klaus

    Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen LIVE

    Gladbach XI: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Strobl, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Embolo, Thuram; Plea

    Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Dragovic, S. Bender, Tapsoba; Weiser, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Sinkgraven; Bellarabi, Havertz, Diaby

    7. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Kai Havertz 

    52. Goal Borussia Monchengladbach. Gol Marcus Thuram 

    58. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Kai Havertz 

    81. Goal Bayer Leverkusen. Goalscorer Sven Bender

    Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen LIVE

    19. Goal Werder Bremen. Goalscorer Leonardo Bittencourt

    88. Red card Werder Bremen. Red card Philipp Bargfrede

    Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim LIVE

    4. Goal Hoffenheim. Goalscorer Robert Skov

    9. Goal Paderborn. Goalscorer Dennis Srbeny

    Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE

    17. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Leon Goretzka

    41. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Thomas Muller

    46. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Roberto Lewandowski

    52. Goal Eintracht Frankfurt. Goalscorer Martin Hinteregger

    55. Goal Eintracht Frankfurt. Goalscorer Martin Hinteregger

    61. Goal Bayern Munich. Goalscorer Alphonso Davies

    74. Goal Bayern Munich. Own Goal Martin Hinteregger

    Schalke 04 vs Augsburg LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Mainz vs RB Leipzig LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Bundesliga fixtures week 27

    Kick-off (UTC+8) Match
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 02:30 Hertha Berlin 4-0 Union Berlin
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim
    Sunday, 24 May 2020, 00:30 Bayern Munich 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
    Sunday, 24 May 2020, 19:30 Schalke 04 vs Augsburg
    Sunday, 24 May 2020, 21:30 Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig
    Monday, 25 May 2020, 00:00 Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

    Bundesliga table

    Ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich held a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, with RB Leipzig sitting third - trailing by five points - and Borussia Monchengladbach occupying fourth place six points behind the leaders. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not out of the race for the title just yet either in fifth place.

    Bayern recorded a routine win over Union Berlin on matchday 26, while BVB saw off regional rivals Schalke 4-0 on their return to competitive action. Leipzig, however, spilled two points as they had to settle for a draw with Freiburg, allowing Gladbach to move into third place.

    The reigning champions made it two wins from two games after the restart when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, while BVB saw off Wolfsburg to remain in second. Meanwhile, Leverkusen beat Gladbach 3-1 to leapfrog their rivals in the table.

    Position Team Played Points GD
    1 Bayern Munich 27 61 +52
    2 Borussia Dortmund 27 57 +41
    3 Bayer Leverkusen 27 53 +20
    4 Borussia Monchengladbach 27 52 +19
    5 RB Leipzig 26 51 +36

    Bundesliga results

    Results matchday 26
    Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke
    Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg
    Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn
    RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg
    Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin
    Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
    Cologne 2-2 Mainz
    Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich
    Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

    Bundesliga news

    Bundesliga 2019-20 top scorers 

    Position Name Club Goals
    1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 27
    2 Timo Werner RB Leipzig 21
    3 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 14
    4 Robin Quaison Mainz 05 12
    5 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 11

