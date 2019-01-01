Buffon undergoing medical ahead of stunning return to Juventus

The legendary keeper is preparing to link up with the Bianconeri again after one season away at PSG, with the 41-year-old set to pen a 12-month deal

Gianluigi Buffon has arrived at ’ medical facility ahead of his stunning return to the champions.

Sources close to a remarkable deal revealed to Goal back in June that a deal to take the Bianconeri legend back to Turin was being considered.

Just 12 months have passed since Buffon bid an emotional farewell to Juve.

After spending 17 memorable years with the Serie A champions, the decision was taken to move on at the end of his contract.

seized the opportunity to snap up a modern day icon on a short-term deal in the summer of 2018.

Buffon was, however, to spend just one season with the title holders.

Article continues below

He is now 41 years of age, but has no desire to hang up his gloves and is ready to retrace his steps back to .

It is understood that the World Cup-winning goalkeeper will pen a one-year contract with Juve once he has completed all of the necessary physical assessments.

📍 Time to check into JMedical pic.twitter.com/hmmC6P9yud — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 4, 2019

More to follow…