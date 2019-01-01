Buffon 'happy' after being offered contract extension by PSG

The French champions appear keen on keeping the veteran 'keeper for another year, with the Italian claiming he has been offered a renewal

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed have offered him a contract extension after a successful debut season.

Buffon, 41, was expected to retire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign with before PSG persuaded him to move to , and now he is considering a further extension to his career.

The Italian has featured 24 times across all competitions for the champions this season, sharing first-choice responsibilities with Alphonse Areola.

He only signed a one-year deal with PSG but has shown himself to still be capable of performing at the highest level despite his age.

And PSG seems intent on keeping him around until he is 42.

Speaking to Sky Uno, Buffon said: "The club has offered me an extension, which makes me really happy.

"We will look in a few days to examine this project and see if we both believe that it is good to continue together.

"It's going well in Paris. I have exceptional life experience at 41 years old. I arrived convinced that I would be involved as a player and as a person, and I found what I came for."

Should Buffon stay at PSG for another year, he will enter his 25th season as a professional.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had the Ligue 1 title wrapped up since beating Monaco 3-1 at Parc des Princes on April 21, holding a 16-point lead over second placed in the standings.

Next up for the French giants is a home clash against before a trip to Stade on the final day of the season.