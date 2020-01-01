Bruno: Pogba and I can do great things together at Man Utd

The January signing says that he can learn a great deal from his midfield cohort and has defended the World Cup winner's attitude

star Bruno Fernandes says that he and Paul Pogba can be a revelation together for the Old Trafford side.

The star has had few opportunities to link up with the World Cup winner since arriving in January, with Pogba having spent much of that time fighting for full fitness.

The 27-year-old, however, has been involved in all of United’s league matches this season and amid questions as to whether he and Bruno can function together in the same team is making his case for more game time.

Bruno believes it is not only possible, but it could lift the level of United.

“It's always a pleasure being in a team with him because I can learn a lot from him, and he can learn a lot from me. Together we can do great things,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have a good relationship, of course. We both speak Italian so most of the time we speak Italian. I have a good relationship with him on and off the pitch.

“He's a funny guy, he always wants to joke. I know him from already but now I have the chance to be in a team with a World Cup winner.”

The playmaker also scotched rumours over Pogba’s supposed poor attitude.

“Paul wants to play, he wants to be in the first XI, that is no different to any player - they all want to be in the first XI,” he said.

“Of course Paul is an amazing player who has done a lot of great things in the past few years. The way he came in against , against Newcastle, was perfect for the team.

“A lot of people may think Paul is angry on the bench and that he will do nothing when he comes on because he is angry, but he comes in with the right motivation, as we saw with his assist in Paris.

“Being on the bench is a problem for everyone, but this problem is motivation for Paul. He uses this as motivation and he is helping the team a lot when he comes in and plays, like he did in the last game in the .”

The pair will be vying to start on Sunday against as United seek their third Premier League win of the season.