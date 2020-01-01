'Bruno Fernandes one of my best team-mates' - Skriniar praises Man Utd's star recruit

The Slovakia international has heaped praise upon the Red Devils attacker

defender Milan Skriniar described star Bruno Fernandes as one of his best team-mates.

Skriniar and Fernandes spent a year together at Italian club before going their separate ways.

rivals Inter lured Skriniar to Milan in 2017, while Fernandes moved to before eventually joining Premier League giants United in January.

Fernandes has hit the ground running at Old Trafford and Skriniar praised the international midfielder.

"I think one of my best team-mates was Bruno Fernandes," Skriniar said during a Q&A for Inter's official website.

"I always liked him back from our time together at Sampdoria."



Serie A is on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the hardest country hit outside of .

Milan and the Lombardy region have been devastated by COVID-19 – Italy ravaged by more than 2,950 deaths from at least 35,700 cases.

Italy has been placed on lockdown as Serie A and sport take a back seat due to the coronavirus emergency.

"It is a delicate time, but we can face it together as a team. We really miss football and training, but what's important right now is fighting this virus," Skriniar said.

"I still train at home following the instructions of our staff so that I can keep in shape. Other than that, I spend time with my girlfriend and our two dogs. I play darts and watch TV.

"I hear people singing from the balcony every evening and that's wonderful, even if I often don't understand the lyrics."

Back on the pitch, Skriniar was asked who'd he most like as a team-mate or opponent with Brazilian legend Ronaldo top of his list.

“Ronaldo because he was my favourite player when I was a kid," he said. "I’ve had some tough forwards to mark, certainly Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who are the best in the world right now.

"Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also difficult, the Milan Derby was my first time against Zlatan."

The centre-back also had his say on the best defender right now with three names springing to his mind.

“The best defender in the world is Sergio Ramos, who is a real leader," Skriniar said.

"Then I’d say Virgil van Dijk for what he’s done over the last two-three years, plus Kalidou Koulibaly, even if he isn’t having the best time at the moment."