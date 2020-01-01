Bristol City’s Diedhiou scores first FA Cup goal as Shrewsbury Town forces replay

The Robins appeared to be heading for the next round but the visitors leveled matters at Ashton Gate

Famara Diedhiou got his first goal as were held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury Town in Saturday’s FA Cup third round.

The international scored on the half-hour mark to give the Robins a half-time lead at Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou was well placed to head home a pleasant header from Niclas Eliasson’s cross that left goalkeeper Murphy with no chance.

However, three minutes into the second half, the Blues equalised through Sean Goss who fired in a low shot.

The visitors continued to exploit the hosts’ shaky backline and almost the winner but Josh Laurent’s effort kissed the woodwork.

With no further goals, the game ended without a winner and will be decided in the replay.

The Senegalese who joined the English side from Angers in 2017 was on parade from start to finish while Benik Afobe was not available for the encounter.

For Shrewsbury Town, ’s Daniel Udoh was handed a starter’s shirt by manager Sam Ricketts but was replaced by Shaun Whalley in the 66th minute.

Before the replay, Diedhiou is expected to lead Lee Johnson's team against Athletic in Saturday's English Championship clash.