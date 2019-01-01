Bristol City sympathise with Afobe after daughter's death

The Robins have offered their condolences on the sad loss of the DR Congo International's daughter

have sent their heartfelt condolences to Benik Afobe, who lost his two-year daughter Amara to illness.

She developed an infection and was rushed to hospital on Friday, but efforts to save her proved futile.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol City are with Benik and his wife Lois at this tragic time," read a statement by Chief executive Mark Ashton on the official Bristol City Twitter page.

"We cannot imagine the heartache they are feeling and we will do all we can to support them."

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol City are with Benik and his wife Lois at this tragic time.



"We cannot imagine the heartache they are feeling and we will do all we can to support them.”



- Mark Ashton pic.twitter.com/9wz4aIZOc0 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) December 1, 2019

Afobe joined the Robins on loan from , but he faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo forward has made only six Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stoke City are with Benik Afobe following this morning's tragic news.



We'll be with you, Benik. pic.twitter.com/nVXQTtLfZx — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 1, 2019

Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter's passing this weekend.



The family are with you, Benik. pic.twitter.com/TYcXyAc7PJ — Wolves (@Wolves) December 1, 2019

Stoke City and his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers have also shared messages of support