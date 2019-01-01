Brilliant Liverpool extend unbeaten run after Everton mauling

Liverpool were no match for Everton in the highest scoring Merseyside Derby since 1993

As the final whistle blew, one couldn’t help but gasp in the aura of a record breaking night at Anfield. steamrolled 5-2 to reiterate their dominance in the Premier League. But it was so much more than just a regulation win.

Jurgen Klopp and his merry men of Reds were electric in every department on the pitch. In one of the highest scoring Merseyside derbies in recent memory, the German’s squad took the Sonata to greater than anticipated levels.

Despite starting with three of Liverpool’s consistently benched squad members in Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi, the team looked as potent as they’d been all season. Special mention has to be awarded to their Belgian striker, who for once seemed to channel the qualities of a number 9 Liverpool had lacked.

Jumping opportunistically onto the goal scoring wagon, after calamitous defensive miscommunication between Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane, Origi’s expertly controlled touch led him to an easy slotting home of the home side’s opener on the night.

The Reds’ fans crescendo of Euphoria will have been elevated after witnessing the 24 year-old’s second goal of the night. With sublime ball control from an over-the-top lob that even striking greats will applaud, Origi’s sumptuous finish left Klopp stunned in admiration, with the admiration it deserved.

Sadio Mane is Liverpool’s best player on form. The Senegalese, besides netting a goal, seemed the perfect ancillary to Shaqiri and Origi. This version of S-O-S clicked exceptionally and their prowess in the final third was exceptional for the away side’s haphazard defense to counter regularly.

Despite their feistiness in attack, Virgil Van Dijk and co. seem porous recently. The team have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League since September 28th. The case was no different here. Had exposed a slightly more ruthless nature in front of goal, the score-line could actually have been tighter.

Marcos Silva is probably dead man walking now. Sombre and consigned to defeat from Liverpool’s first goal, his team lacked organization and the necessary plinth on the pitch from its eleven to succeed against a team like Liverpool. Not the right antidote for someone who’s reign started with talk of challenging their neighbours with free-flowing football.

A 3-5-2 formation was never going to succeed against the high-pressing nature of Liverpool, especially with the form Everton found themselves in. Perhaps it was why Bernard was introduced just beyond the halfway point of the first half.

Everton, despite smart recruitment, seem devoid of any nous in the middle of the pitch where the Reds asserted dominance, time after time. The sooner they plug the all too conspicuous shortcomings in midfield, the faster they grow up the table.

Liverpool’s current progression can be best summed up by their man-for-all-seasons Giorgino Wijnaldum. The industry and allround nature of the smiling Dutchman was on for all to see, as he was serenaded by Liverpool’s fans after another impressive display and a goal.

The Reds supporters will hope that they keep those smiles fixed firmly heading into perhaps their most important period of the season.