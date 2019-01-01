Brighton sign 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Mac Allister

The promising youngster will remain in his homeland for the rest of the Superliga season before linking up with his new club

Brighton have completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Seagulls but will stay in the Superliga for the rest of the season.

Argentinos confirmed in a statement Brighton have paid $9 million (£6.9m) for their 90 per cent share of Mac Allister's economic rights.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton feels Mac Allister, who has made nine league appearances for Argentinos this term, will be a good addition to his squad for the 2019-20 campaign and beyond.

"Alexis is an exciting young player that we have brought in for the future, and he has already made a big impact playing in Argentina," Hughton told Brighton's website.

"It is in the best interests of all three parties to allow him to return to Juniors, as he will be able to continue playing regular first-team football in a very competitive league.

"We will keep a close eye on his development over the coming months, and it is a pleasure to welcome him to the football club."

It's not Leo - but Albion have completed the signing of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from @AAAJoficial.



#BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 24, 2019

Mac Allister is glad of the chance to see out the season in Argentina before trying to prove himself in the Premier League.

He said: "The main reason I signed was because they came to Argentina looking for me, and they seemed very convinced about me.

"They made a big effort, told me about their project and their ideas to keep growing in this league, and I liked their ideas. I liked what they said. We kept in contact with [head of recruitment and analysis] Paul [Winstanley] and I was eventually able to come and sign everything.

"I watch a lot of football and for me the English league is the best in the world. It is above all the other leagues. That's the challenge for me, to be able to perform in that league and to bring my contribution to this team. I feel I am a player who really likes to get on the ball, that is my style.

"I am really pleased I can go back for six months and help Argentinos, and these six months will help me a lot. I will keep progressing with my team and be calm in my head. I'll be able to enjoy playing for the club which has given me everything."